Visitors to Prince Edward Island National Park are being advised that domestic animals — dogs, cats and horses — are not allowed on the beaches from April 1 to Oct. 15.
The minimum fine for breaking this regulation is $125, according to a Parks Canada press release.
Dogs are allowed in other outdoor areas of the park. All pets must be on a leash with a maximum length of three meters.
Parks Canada says the reason for the seasonal domestic animal regulations is to protect wildlife and their habitats, according to a press release.
As well, domestic animals can disrupt animals and birds, including the breeding activity of the endangered Piping Plover, which nests on the ground.
