Prominent CBC personalities are in Charlottetown Friday night for a live panel discussion about the changing nature of news.

"Think satire, opinion, tweets, 24-hour news channels," said CBC News' chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge, who will lead the conversation. "From Parliament Hill, to war zones, to your backyard — we'll discuss it all."

Watch live online

The discussion is part of a series of town halls being held across the country.

The first event in the series, held in Vancouver in February, discussed investigative journalism and why it matters.

Tickets for the Charlottetown event were gone within an hour of being released, but people from across the country will be able to watch live on this page, starting at 7 p.m. AT — or can wade into the discussion by commenting on the Facebook or YouTube livestreams of the event.

Questions will be taken from the audience, both in person and online.

Panel discussion

The panel, introduced by CBC News: Compass anchor Bruce Rainnie, will feature prominent voices in Canadian media, including:

Susan Ormiston, a CBC senior correspondent for radio, TV and online.

Rosemary Barton, host of CBC News Network's Power & Politics.

Ian Hanomansing, host of CBC News Now with Ian Hanomansing.

Tom Murphy, anchor of CBC News: Nova Scotia, and The National's correspondent for the East Coast.

Rex Murphy, who contributes weekly TV essays on diverse topics to The National.

Mark Critch, star on This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

The guests will discuss how they've witnessed news media change over the last few years.