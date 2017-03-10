The National in Conversation — a live panel discussion moderated by CBC senior correspondent Peter Mansbridge — has proven to be extremely popular in P.E.I.

Tickets were released for the free event on Friday, and went in less than a hour.

The event will be held on Friday, March 24 at the Confederation Centre for the Arts' Homburg Theatre. Those who weren't able to get a ticket will able to watch live online on Facebook, YouTube and at cbcnews.ca.

The topic of the discussion is the changing nature of news media, and will feature prominent CBC personalities Susan Ormiston, Rosemary Barton, Ian Hanomansing, Tom Murphy, Rex Murphy and Mark Critch.

Questions for the discussion will be taken from the online audience.