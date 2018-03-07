Young athletes from across Canada are at P.E.I.'s Brookvale Nordic Centre this week to compete in the National Cadet Biathlon Championship.

There are 130 biathletes between the ages of 12 and 18 participating. They advanced to the national championship by winning local and provincial competitions.

Cadet Jordan Olsthoorn of Canmore, Alta., calibrates her gun before Wednesday afternoon's super sprint. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Capt. Liam Mather, the public affairs officer for the event, said there is a broad range of participants.

"You will see some incredible athletes out there who are potentially looking that next step for their own experience with the sport," he said.

"You'll also see some others that are in the sport for the other values it provides, like promoting that healthy living aspect, working as a member of a team in a very unique environment."

Maddison Clements, 18, carries the flag for Team P.E.I. at the opening ceremonies. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

In addition to the competitors, 19 cadets are attending as coaches and 51 as officials.

The competition starts Wednesday morning and finishes Saturday.