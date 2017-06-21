There was music, dancing and food on display Wednesday as Islanders took the time and celebrated National Aboriginal Day in Charlottetown at Confederation Landing Park and at the Lennox Island Health Centre.

Some of the items on the menu were bannock and blueberry cake. Islanders also got the chance to experience traditional Indigenous practices, such as a smudging ceremony.

The Lone Cry Singers performed in a drumming circle at Confederation Landing Park. (Noah Richardson/CBC)

Attending National Aboriginal Day and posing for a photo with the traditional dancers on Wednesday were MLA Sonny Gallant, left, Tina Mundy and P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Frank Lewis. (Noah Richardson/CBC)

Islanders got the chance to try some bannock with molasses and butter in Charlottetown at the National Aboriginal Day event. People were also served blueberry cake. (Noah Richardson/CBC)

Anita Gallant, left, and Noella Moore from Summerside, P.E.I., were in Charlottetown selling crafts and other items. (Noah Richardson/CBC)

A crowd turned out at the Lennox Island Health Centre for National Aboriginal Day. The day's agenda included remarks from members of the Lennox Island First Nation and Abegweit First Nation. Premier Wade MacLachlan also attended the event. (Laura Meader/CBC)