American and Canadian politicians at a recent governors meeting in Washington, D.C., did not discuss what to do if NAFTA is scrapped, says P.E.I. MP Wayne Easter.

There were about 1,800 people, including 44 governors, at the National Governors Association conference. Easter was there as co-chair of the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group.

Easter said the end of NAFTA was not part of discussions he's had with governors, members of Congress, or senators.

"We're not going to get into a Plan B, because we really believe and believe sincerely that the trade agreement can be improved, can be built on," he said.

"We need to strengthen the labour and environmental components of that agreement and we need to bring it up to date. So we're not looking at a Plan B. That may be happening in some other circles but that's not where my emphasis as chair of Canada-U.S. is at."

Easter said he's not aware of any deadline to suspend talks, with the Mexican election scheduled for July.

He said he is hearing negotiators are getting close on a number of chapters of the deal at the current talks in Mexico.