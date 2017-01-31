When Bertha Campbell sat down to chronicle her family's history, she quickly decided she needed a sharper focus for the unwieldy topic.

She decided to highlight her maternal grandmother, Mary (Nicholson) Stewart from Valleyfield, P.E.I. and thus was born her new book, My Gaelic Grandmother, Memories of Mary Stewart: Rural Life in Valleyfield and Brudenell, Prince Edward Island 1894 – 1987.

The book, edited by award-winnning P.E.I. author and storyteller Marian Bruce, is available now in Island bookstores and is already being enjoyed by readers — some who knew Stewart personally.

"I've heard people say 'Oh I remember Mary Stewart' and they'll give me a great story...that unfortunately I didn't know," Campbell told Mainstreet P.E.I.'s Angela Walker, calling the experience "bittersweet."

Campbell said Stewart's husband died when she was a young wife, but she took over managing the farm on her own and was well-known in her community.

'Didn't have an easy life'

"I thought she had a really interesting life," Campbell said. "She was always a lady who didn't have an easy life, but you never saw that."

My Gaelic Grandmother combines both family and community histories. (Bertha Campbell/Twitter)

Although Campbell had collected reams of family notes, stories and photos, she needed more. She phoned and visited relatives and friends in Montague and Brudenell, where her grandmother lived, for their recollections.

She combed the P.E.I. archives, reading any documents from the area she could, including turn-of-the century school inspection reports and anything relating to the Valleyfield Church, because the family was Gaelic presbyterian.

In the book's introduction, Campbell writes: "To some, she was known as 'Scotch Mary'... to others, as Mary Dan. To all of her grandchildren, including me, she was simply Nanna Stewart, a woman with a distinctive brogue who was kind and generous to all."

The book is part social history and part family history, painting a picture not only of Mary Stewart but of life in rural P.E.I. decades ago.

Fortuitous find

The most interesting moment of Campbell's research was when she came into possession of her grandmother's Gaelic bible.

"My husband and I were in Brudenell actually buying a potato harvester," she said.

The man from whom they were buying the machine had known Campbell's grandmother. In fact, his father had purchased Stewart's property after her death, but before demolishing the house discovered an old family bible in the rafters. It now belongs to Campbell.

Campbell called the fragile old book, published in 1839, a "treasure," but not very enlightening as she can't speak Gaelic.

Campbell will officially launch My Gaelic Grandmother Sat., Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Montague Public Library.