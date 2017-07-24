While Island musician Logan Maddix may have only known his girlfriend for just a few months, he says he will never forget her.

Lisa Rogerson died of cancer recently and Maddix will be singing songs in her memory at an upcoming show during Chautauqua in Summerside, P.E.I.

The couple met in January at a coffee house at UPEI that Maddix attended with a friend.

"We get to the campus and lo and behold, I walk in and the most beautiful girl I've ever seen is there," Maddix told CBC's Island Morning.

He said the two started talking after Rogerson started laughing at him being scared by a noise a refrigerator in the room made.

"That's all it took for me to be able to just say 'Hi,'" said Maddix.

Musical connection

When he got back to his home in Summerside, Maddix had a Facebook message from her and he invited her out for a coffee.

The pair quickly became a couple.

Logan Maddix says it was love at first sight when he met Lisa Rogerson. (Facebook/Logan Maddix)

"I never believed in love at first sight or even believed I was the capable person of loving someone and instantly whenever I met her, she felt exactly the same way that I did every step of the way," said Maddix.

Rogerson was diagnosed with lymphoma days after she was admitted to the hospital for another illness.

Maddix said he was able to visit and speak with her, but she could only respond to him with little nods.

"I would say 'Lisa, I love you. We're going to be OK, we're going to get through this,'" said Maddix.

Rogerson died on July 15.

Honour Rogerson's memory through music

To honour her and the relationship they formed that was based on music, Maddix will dedicate his July 28 performance to her by performing songs he wrote about their relationship.

He said Rogerson was happy about him playing there because it will be his biggest gig yet.

"It's going to be difficult, [but] I know that she's going to be there watching me and smiling all the time."