The RCMP are including Charlottetown in the Musical Ride tour celebrating the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

"What better place to celebrate the 150th birthday of this great nation than in the City of Charlottetown — the Birthplace of Confederation," said Mayor Clifford Lee in a news release.

The tour runs from May through September, with a stop in Charlottetown July 15 and 16.

The Musical Ride is more than just entertainment. It also raises money for charity with each show. Proceeds from the Charlottetown show will go to the Canadian Diabetes Association.