From dealing with end-of-life issues to helping Parkinson's and stroke patients, the positive power of music is being explored through a music therapy series taking place throughout March on P.E.I.

Music therapists on P.E.I. are celebrating Music Therapy Month with a series of five free talks called Coffee and Conversation — including one Tuesday night explaining how music therapy can help at-risk youth at 6:30 p.m. at the Catholic Family Services Bureau in Charlottetown.

"Each night the music therapist who's presenting has decided to pick a topic or a population they're really passionate about," said Katherine Lowings, a music therapist with the Catholic Family Services Bureau, in conversation with Mainstreet P.E.I.'s Angela Walker.

Music therapy is the skilful use of music in a clinical setting to help promote and bring about some sort of positive change, Lowings explained, and can help improve both mental and physical health.

No words? No problem

"If I have a client that comes in that really likes the piano, I'm going to use the piano to really address the challenges they might be experiencing," said Lowings, who works with many children and youth.

"We might simply just sit at the piano, and use that to help talk about what's going on," she explained.

"Music can really provide us with the opportunity to explore different emotions and different feelings, without needing the verbal capacities to do so," Lowings said.

Next Tuesday's session at the Catholic Family Services bureau is music therapy for survivors of traumatic events.