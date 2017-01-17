Paper Lions and Dylan Menzie led the pack at the Music P.E.I. award nominations, announced Tuesday, with nine each.

The two were nominated in many of the same categories, and will battle it out for many of the major prizes, such as Entertainer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year.

KINLEY is nominated for her debut solo album. (Daniel Ledwell/Submitted by Kinley Dowling)

Two newcomers, KINLEY and Nick Doneff, also put in a good showing with six nominations each.

Kinley Dowling has been a member of Hey Rosetta! for years, but launched her first solo album as KINLEY Letters Never Sent (nominated for album of the year), in 2016.

Nick Doneff is nominated both as a songwriter and as a session musician. (Submitted)

Doneff is nominated for Roots Recording of the Year as well as Musician of the Year for his session work.

Ten Strings and a Goat Skin earned seven nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Award winners will be announced during the May Run Festival, May 10-14.