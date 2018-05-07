Music Monday hitting the right notes with 'instrument petting zoo'

A room full of Gulf Shores Consolidated School grade five students hands fly up in the air, all eager to try out the trumpet in their schools "instrument petting zoo" as part of the national Music Monday Celebration.

Organized by the Coalition for Music Education, the event is an opportunity to spread musical awareness in the classroom. This year, instead of a big central concert, schools were challenged to come up with their own Music Monday celebrations.

The students will test some instruments and then select their three choices that they hope to play in the the Grade 6 band. (John Robertson/CBC)

"It's a day just to celebrate the important role that music plays in our schools and in our student's lives," said Kristen MacLaine, a music teacher at Gulf Shores Consolidated School.

The instrument petting zoo is provided by Long & McQuade and gives students the opportunity to try a range of instruments, from flutes to tubas.

"The Gulf Shore students who are currently in Grade 5 who are going into band next year in Grade 6, they're going to have this great opportunity to try out various instruments, to talk about the various instruments and get some hands on experience, which will hopefully help them in their decision-making as to which instruments they'd like to play," MacLaine said.

100 instrument petting zoos across Maritimes

At least 17 Island schools were ready to rock for today's Music Monday event.

Representatives from Long & McQuade travelled to the Island from Halifax to give their presentation and run the instrument petting zoo.

Andrew Beazley, one of the instructors at the event, said Long & McQuade does about 100 of the events per year throughout the Maritimes and this presentation was the first of three that to be held on the Island.

"We can bring all of the equipment, baskets of mouth pieces, all the nice shiny instruments and we can help the kids learn how to buzz and blow and try the instruments and handle them safely," Beazley said.

Madisynne Stewart hoped that every Monday could be Music Monday. (John Robertson/CBC)

"I think it's pretty neat that we get to see instruments and not just, like, on a shelf," said Madisynne Stewart, a Grade 5 student.

"We get to hold them and see what they feel like and if we want to play it next year," she added. "Music is one of my favourite things to do, so music class and getting to play instruments and all that is really fun for me."

Addison Langley, also a Grade 5 student, said she's excited to have the opportunity to try a number of instruments before deciding which one she will play for the next four years of band.

Addison Langley is excited to try all the different instruments at the petting zoo. (John Robertson/CBC)

"I'm really excited about it," Langley said. "It's a chance for me and everybody else to try out, if we already have things picked, we may want to try something else."

"It's fun because you can see what other people are capable of and what you yourself are capable of," she added.

Over 6 million participants

The Coalition for Music Education chooses a new anthem every two years that will be sung by schools across Canada to raise awareness about musical education.

"Music Monday is meant to celebrate the roll that music plays in our lives and in our lives of students in schools in Canada but it is also meant to start the national conversation of that importance and why we need music in every school in Canada," said MacLaine, who is also a member of the national executive with the Coalition for Music Education.

A variety of musical instruments and clean mouthpieces were brought for the Grade 5 students to try out. (John Robertson/CBC)

Music Monday began in 2005 and estimates that it has had more than six million participants over the years.

"Music class allows students to explore their emotional side, it allows them to explore their community," said MacLaine. "It allows them to think about themselves as emotional learners."

Summerside, P.E.I. previously hosted the 2016 Music Monday event and Charlottetown was the hub for the 2017 concerts.

It could get quite loud at the instrument petting zoo. (John Robertson/CBC)

This year, rather than hosting concerts, the Coalition is focusing more more on school-based events. There will be six larger concerts across the country, but the Coalition is encouraging schools and communities to host more local musical events.

"By keeping the teachers in the school and holding school wide events, every student on Prince Edward Island will have a Music Monday experience," MacLaine said.

"It is a little bit of a different approach, but the idea is that we can incorporate every student so that everyone is remind of the importance of music in their lives."

