Music P.E.I. Week has wrapped and with it came some big awards for the Island's top musical talent.

Catherine MacLellan, The East Pointers, Alicia Toner and Liam Corcoran were among the many Island musicians who were winners at Sunday night's award ceremony.

MacLellan took P.E.I.'s top prize, Album of the Year, for her latest work, a tribute to her father called If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan.

She also won Female Solo Recording of the Year for it, as well.

The East Pointers keep adding to their pile of awards. In addition to their Juno win last April for their album Secret Victory, the trio took home four of their six nominations at P.E.I.'s music awards this weekend.

The East Pointers took home four of their six nominations at P.E.I.'s music awards this weekend. (The East Pointers/Facebook)

The roots group won Group Recording of the Year and Roots Contemporary Recording of the Year for their album What We Leave Behind.

They also won Touring Artist of the Year as well as Song of the Year for their tune Two Weeks.

Here's a breakdown of Sunday night's nominees and the winners of each category:

Album of the Year

Catherine MacLellan, If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan

The East Pointers, What We Leave Behind

Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out

Liam Corcoran, Nevahland

Ashley Condon, Can You Hear Me?

Country Recording of the Year

Marcella Richard, Marcella Richard Sings Roy MacCaull

Danny Drouin, It's Been a Long Week

Small Town Jokurs, Our Little Piece of Heaven

Female Solo Recording of the Year

Catherine MacLellan, If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan

Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way

Ashley Condon, Can You Hear Me

Marcella Richard, Marcella Richard Sings Roy MacCaull

Group Recording of the Year

The East Pointers, What We Leave Behind

Amanda Jackson Band, Fire in the Blue

Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out

Stabbing Joy, Loved It More Than You Could Ever Know

Small Town Jokurs, Our Little Piece of Heaven

New Artist of the Year

Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out

Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way

Amanda Jackson Band, Fire in the Blue

Aaron Hastelow, Aaron Hastelow

Stabbing Joy, Loved It More Than You Could Ever Know

Male Solo Recording of the Year

Liam Corcoran, Nevahland

Rick Sparkes, Dirty, Little Love Songs

Element and Broadbent, Safe Spaces

Danny Drouin, It's Been a Long Week

Aaron Hastelow, Aaron Hastelow

Pop Recording of the Year

Liam Corcoran, Nevahland

Aaron Hastelow, Aaron Hastelow

Stabbing Joy, Loved It More Than You Could Ever Know

Urban Recording of the Year

Amanda Jackson Band, Fire in the Blue

Element and Broadbent, Safe Spaces

Norm Strangely, Owlephant

Roots Contemporary Recording of the Year

The East Pointers, What We Leave Behind

Catherine MacLellan, If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan

Ashley Condon, Can You Hear Me?

Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way

Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out

SOCAN Songwriter of the Year

Alicia Toner, Back to Fine

Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Panorama High

Nick Doneff, Old Dog

Ashley Condon, Oh My Love

Liam Corcoran, Tick Tock

Song of the Year

The East Pointers, Two Weeks

Nick Doneff, Old Dog

Ashley Condon, Oh My Love

Dennis Ellsworth & Kinley Dowling, Panorama High

Liam Corcoran, Tick Tock

Calm Baretta, Chilly Bones

Entertainer of the Year

Dylan Menzie

The East Pointers

Ashley Condon

Catherine MacLellan

The Royal North

Event of the Year

PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls

Cavendish Beach Music Festival

Mont-Carmel Summer Concert Series

Producer of the Year

Jon Matthews

Andrew A. Melzer

Brent Chaisson

Touring Artist of the Year

The East Pointers

Catherine MacLellan

Dylan Menzie

Video of the Year

Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way

Nick Doneff, Old Dog

Norm Strangely, Autismatic

Rick Sparkes, Western Wind

Additional awards and recognitions

Jim Power, Volunteer of the Year

Natalie Williams-Calhoun, Educator of the Year

Philip MacLellan, Music Production Professional of the Year

Roy MacCaull, Lifetime Achievement Award

Kate Gracey Stewart, Industry Professional of the Year

Dino Dunsford, Community Contributor of the Year

Tara MacLean, Rooted to the Island