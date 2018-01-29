Music P.E.I. Week has wrapped and with it came some big awards for the Island's top musical talent.
Catherine MacLellan, The East Pointers, Alicia Toner and Liam Corcoran were among the many Island musicians who were winners at Sunday night's award ceremony.
MacLellan took P.E.I.'s top prize, Album of the Year, for her latest work, a tribute to her father called If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan.
She also won Female Solo Recording of the Year for it, as well.
The East Pointers keep adding to their pile of awards. In addition to their Juno win last April for their album Secret Victory, the trio took home four of their six nominations at P.E.I.'s music awards this weekend.
The roots group won Group Recording of the Year and Roots Contemporary Recording of the Year for their album What We Leave Behind.
They also won Touring Artist of the Year as well as Song of the Year for their tune Two Weeks.
Here's a breakdown of Sunday night's nominees and the winners of each category:
Album of the Year
Catherine MacLellan, If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan
The East Pointers, What We Leave Behind
Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out
Liam Corcoran, Nevahland
Ashley Condon, Can You Hear Me?
Country Recording of the Year
Marcella Richard, Marcella Richard Sings Roy MacCaull
Danny Drouin, It's Been a Long Week
Small Town Jokurs, Our Little Piece of Heaven
Female Solo Recording of the Year
Catherine MacLellan, If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan
Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way
Ashley Condon, Can You Hear Me
Marcella Richard, Marcella Richard Sings Roy MacCaull
Group Recording of the Year
The East Pointers, What We Leave Behind
Amanda Jackson Band, Fire in the Blue
Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out
Stabbing Joy, Loved It More Than You Could Ever Know
Small Town Jokurs, Our Little Piece of Heaven
New Artist of the Year
Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out
Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way
Amanda Jackson Band, Fire in the Blue
Aaron Hastelow, Aaron Hastelow
Stabbing Joy, Loved It More Than You Could Ever Know
Male Solo Recording of the Year
Liam Corcoran, Nevahland
Rick Sparkes, Dirty, Little Love Songs
Element and Broadbent, Safe Spaces
Danny Drouin, It's Been a Long Week
Aaron Hastelow, Aaron Hastelow
Pop Recording of the Year
Liam Corcoran, Nevahland
Aaron Hastelow, Aaron Hastelow
Stabbing Joy, Loved It More Than You Could Ever Know
Urban Recording of the Year
Amanda Jackson Band, Fire in the Blue
Element and Broadbent, Safe Spaces
Norm Strangely, Owlephant
Roots Contemporary Recording of the Year
The East Pointers, What We Leave Behind
Catherine MacLellan, If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan
Ashley Condon, Can You Hear Me?
Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way
Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out
SOCAN Songwriter of the Year
Alicia Toner, Back to Fine
Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Panorama High
Nick Doneff, Old Dog
Ashley Condon, Oh My Love
Liam Corcoran, Tick Tock
Song of the Year
The East Pointers, Two Weeks
Nick Doneff, Old Dog
Ashley Condon, Oh My Love
Dennis Ellsworth & Kinley Dowling, Panorama High
Liam Corcoran, Tick Tock
Calm Baretta, Chilly Bones
Entertainer of the Year
Dylan Menzie
The East Pointers
Ashley Condon
Catherine MacLellan
The Royal North
Event of the Year
PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls
Cavendish Beach Music Festival
Mont-Carmel Summer Concert Series
Producer of the Year
Jon Matthews
Andrew A. Melzer
Brent Chaisson
Touring Artist of the Year
The East Pointers
Catherine MacLellan
Dylan Menzie
Video of the Year
Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way
Nick Doneff, Old Dog
Norm Strangely, Autismatic
Rick Sparkes, Western Wind
Additional awards and recognitions
Jim Power, Volunteer of the Year
Natalie Williams-Calhoun, Educator of the Year
Philip MacLellan, Music Production Professional of the Year
Roy MacCaull, Lifetime Achievement Award
Kate Gracey Stewart, Industry Professional of the Year
Dino Dunsford, Community Contributor of the Year
Tara MacLean, Rooted to the Island
