Catherine MacLellan, The East Pointers, Ashley Condon, Alicia Toner and the new duo of Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling have all earned multiple nominations from Music P.E.I.

The 2018 award nominees were announced Tuesday morning.

Album of the Year

Catherine MacLellan, If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan

The East Pointers, What We Leave Behind

Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out

Liam Corcoran, Nevahland

Ashley Condon, Can You Hear Me?

Country Recording of the Year

Danny Drouin, It's Been a Long Week

Marcella Richard, Marcella Richard Sings Roy MacCaull

Small Town Jokurs, Our Little Piece of Heaven

Female Solo Recording of the Year

Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way

Ashley Condon, Can You Hear Me

Catherine MacLellan, If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan

Marcella Richard, Marcella Richard Sings Roy MacCaull

Group Recording of the Year

Amanda Jackson Band, Fire in the Blue

Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out

The East Pointers, What We Leave Behind

Stabbing Joy, Loved It More Than You Could Ever Know

Small Town Jokurs, Our Little Piece of Heaven

New Artist of the Year

Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way

Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out

Amanda Jackson Band, Fire in the Blue

Aaron Hastelow, Aaron Hastelow

Stabbing Joy, Loved It More Than You Could Ever Know

Male Solo Recording of the Year

Liam Corcoran, Nevahland

Rick Sparkes, Dirty, Little Love Songs

Element and Broadbent, Safe Spaces

Danny Drouin, It's Been a Long Week

Aaron Hastelow, Aaron Hastelow

Pop Recording of the Year

Aaron Hastelow, Aaron Hastelow

Liam Corcoran, Nevahland

Stabbing Joy, Loved It More Than You Could Ever Know

Urban Recording of the Year

Amanda Jackson Band, Fire in the Blue

Element and Broadbent, Safe Spaces

Norm Strangely, Owlephant

Roots Contemporary Recording of the Year

Catherine MacLellan, If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan

The East Pointers, What We Leave Behind

Ashley Condon, Can You Hear Me?

Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way

Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out

SOCAN Songwriter of the Year

Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Panorama High

Nick Doneff, Old Dog

Ashley Condon, Oh My Love

Alicia Toner, Back to Fine

Liam Corcoran, Tick Tock

Entertainer of the Year

The East Pointers

Dylan Menzie

Ashley Condon

Catherine MacLellan

The Royal North

Event of the Year

Cavendish Beach Music Festival

Mont-Carmel Summer Concert Series

PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls

Producer of the Year

Andrew A. Melzer

Jon Matthews

Brent Chaisson

Touring Artist of the Year

Catherine MacLellan

Dylan Menzie

The East Pointers

Video of the Year

Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way

Nick Doneff, Old Dog

Norm Strangely, Autismatic

Rick Sparkes, Western Wind

The awards will be handed out during Music P.E.I. Week, Jan. 25-28.