Catherine MacLellan, The East Pointers, Ashley Condon, Alicia Toner and the new duo of Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling have all earned multiple nominations from Music P.E.I.
The 2018 award nominees were announced Tuesday morning.
Album of the Year
Catherine MacLellan, If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan
The East Pointers, What We Leave Behind
Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out
Liam Corcoran, Nevahland
Ashley Condon, Can You Hear Me?
Country Recording of the Year
Danny Drouin, It's Been a Long Week
Marcella Richard, Marcella Richard Sings Roy MacCaull
Small Town Jokurs, Our Little Piece of Heaven
Female Solo Recording of the Year
Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way
Ashley Condon, Can You Hear Me
Catherine MacLellan, If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan
Marcella Richard, Marcella Richard Sings Roy MacCaull
Group Recording of the Year
Amanda Jackson Band, Fire in the Blue
Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out
The East Pointers, What We Leave Behind
Stabbing Joy, Loved It More Than You Could Ever Know
Small Town Jokurs, Our Little Piece of Heaven
New Artist of the Year
Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way
Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out
Amanda Jackson Band, Fire in the Blue
Aaron Hastelow, Aaron Hastelow
Stabbing Joy, Loved It More Than You Could Ever Know
Male Solo Recording of the Year
Liam Corcoran, Nevahland
Rick Sparkes, Dirty, Little Love Songs
Element and Broadbent, Safe Spaces
Danny Drouin, It's Been a Long Week
Aaron Hastelow, Aaron Hastelow
Pop Recording of the Year
Aaron Hastelow, Aaron Hastelow
Liam Corcoran, Nevahland
Stabbing Joy, Loved It More Than You Could Ever Know
Urban Recording of the Year
Amanda Jackson Band, Fire in the Blue
Element and Broadbent, Safe Spaces
Norm Strangely, Owlephant
Roots Contemporary Recording of the Year
Catherine MacLellan, If It's Alright With You — The Songs of Gene MacLellan
The East Pointers, What We Leave Behind
Ashley Condon, Can You Hear Me?
Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way
Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Everyone Needs to Chill Out
SOCAN Songwriter of the Year
Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Panorama High
Nick Doneff, Old Dog
Ashley Condon, Oh My Love
Alicia Toner, Back to Fine
Liam Corcoran, Tick Tock
Entertainer of the Year
The East Pointers
Dylan Menzie
Ashley Condon
Catherine MacLellan
The Royal North
Event of the Year
Cavendish Beach Music Festival
Mont-Carmel Summer Concert Series
PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls
Producer of the Year
Andrew A. Melzer
Jon Matthews
Brent Chaisson
Touring Artist of the Year
Catherine MacLellan
Dylan Menzie
The East Pointers
Video of the Year
Alicia Toner, I Learned the Hard Way
Nick Doneff, Old Dog
Norm Strangely, Autismatic
Rick Sparkes, Western Wind
The awards will be handed out during Music P.E.I. Week, Jan. 25-28.
