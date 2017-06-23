The multi-award winning P.E.I. band Vishten has a busy summer ahead, touring and playing festivals.

But the group is also taking time this summer to give back and be a part of music camps in Bar Harbor, Maine, teaching Acadian music.

"I think that's the way that we kind of learned how to play — just by listening to people and having people show us a tune or just being present in a spot where there was live music," said Vishten member Emmanuelle LeBlanc on CBC P.E.I.'s Mainstreet.

The band has been a part of the Acadia school of music in Maine for the past five years. LeBlanc said the group likes to teach both traditional and original music. Participating in the school also helps the band network in the music community.

Show someone a tune

"It's just really great to be able to sit down with somebody and show them a tune," she said.

From there, it is back on the road. LeBlanc said the group is planning to play at festivals in the U.S. and western Canada.

Vishten's busy summer began at last week's festival Les FrancoFolies de Montréal. The group was part of a show that featured Acadian music.

"It was a really, really great show. It was fun to collaborate with all of these artists — a lot of them are well-known on the Quebec scene."

At the show, Vishten performed on a downtown stage before about 30,000 people, she said.

"It was kind of crazy. A good way to start the summer off."

Despite the busy summer schedule, the band is planning to take a couple of weeks off.

"We always like to reserve a few weeks on P.E.I. for sure because it's the nicest time of the year," she said.