Anyone with a P.E.I. library card will be eligible to visit seven Island museums for free during the month of July.

The Island's public libraries are teaming up with the Museum and Heritage Foundation to offer family passes that will give people free entry for a week.

The Discover P.E.I. Heritage pass will cover the Greenpark Shipbuilding Museum and Yeo House, the Acadian Museum, the Eptek Art and Culture Centre, Beaconsfield Historic House, Orwell Corner Historic Village, the Basin Head Fisheries Museum, and the Elmira Railway Museum.

Forty passes will be available through the month of July at the Island's public library branches in Charlottetown, Stratford, Summerside, Cornwall, Montague, Souris and Tyne Valley, as well as the three French locations.

The passes will be available throughout the month of July to anyone who has a library card.

The family entry passes will be given out on a first come, first served basis and people can check them out for a week. After that, they're due back at the library.

"I think it being the 150th anniversary of Canada's inception, it's really important," said Grace Dawson, a regional librarian with the P.E.I. public library service.

The Green Park Shipbuilding Museum and Yeo House is just one of the seven museums that accept Heritage Passes. (P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation)

"Especially to teach children about how Canada came across as a country and this is a great way to kind of promote that learning about our shared history."

People visiting the Island can get a pass by getting a temporary P.E.I. library card.