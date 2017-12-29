An Island man wants to bring an end to the mounds of garbage piled in the woods in the Murray River, P.E.I., area.

Jim Aquilani, who lives and frequently hikes in and around Murray River, said he was walking through the woods on Thursday when he came across piles of garbage along a country road.

"A lot of cardboard, household waste, including blue bags and regular trash bags," he said.

Jim Aquillani wants something done about the illegal garbage dumping happening in his area. (Nicole WIlliams/CBC)

The piles also contained toys, clothes, and containers full of cooking oil. Aquilani said while he was disappointed to come across the mess out in the wilderness, he wasn't surprised.

"It's not uncommon," he said. "You can drive most of these backwoods and find that."

The province said it has received a report of illegal dumping in the area and that conservation officers are investigating.

Watershed group says dumping a growing concern

Members of the Southeast Environmental Association, a local watershed group, said that dumping has been a growing problem in the area and it shows no signs of slowing down.

"It probably happens quite a bit," said Jackie Bourgeois, the executive director of the association.

"We've had different reports over the summer of people who have seen garbage thrown out into the woods and I've talked to different people and they say it seems to be more of a problem this year than in previous years."

Report illegal dumps immediately

Moving forward, Bourgeois said the association would like members of the public to be more aware about the damage done to environment by dumping.

Provincial officials say that if anyone else comes across other trash piles, they should report it right away.