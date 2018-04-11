96-year-old man's wife could be home soon

A 96-year-old man fighting to win his wife's release from a nursing home had a victory in court Wednesday, but a couple of details remain in dispute.

Jim Munves will be allowed to bring his 87-year-old wife Barbara home, but not until their house passes inspection by an adult protection worker.

The P.E.I. Supreme Court still has to decide if protection workers will be allowed to make unannounced visits to the couple's home, and whether they're allowed to go on outings without a care worker.

Munves' wife has dementia, so the government had ordered her kept in a nursing home for her own safety.

On Wednesday, Jim Munves' lawyer told the court that the government failed to keep the couple informed of what was going on.

Barbara Munves has been in the nursing home for about three months.

