Court adds conditions for keeping elderly wife at home

P.E.I. Supreme Court has set up conditions that will allow an elderly woman with dementia to return home rather than live in an institution.

The court ruled Tuesday that adult protection workers will be allowed to make unannounced visits to the home of 87-year-old Barbara Munves. Her husband, 96-year-old Jim Munves, had been opposed to that.

The court also ruled the couple must have a caregiver with them whenever they go outside their home.

Justice Jacqueline Matheson said these are the least intrusive alternatives to institutional care.

"No one involved in the matter doubts that Mr. and Mrs. Munves care for each other deeply and wish to remain together," said Matheson.

"That can only happen if she is ... cared for at all times. Mr. Munves is unable to do so physically."

In February, the Health Department ordered Barbara Munves to live in a nursing home until an acceptable home care plan was in place. After making changes at their home, the courts decided last week to allow Jim Munves to take her back.

