P.E.I. MLA Tina Mundy is putting the coffee on, and hopes her constituents will turn up to let her know how they're doing, and how she's doing.

Starting Jan. 13, Mundy will set up a thermos of coffee at Samuel's Coffee House in Summerside every Friday morning, so long as she is in the province. Mundy said she got the idea because when she is out, someone will almost always drop by her table to talk about government business with her.

"I thought let's do, maybe, something a little more formal: set a time and a place where we can meet, and we can talk," said Mundy.

"Because that's what we do on the Island, right? We catch up over coffee."

Informal meetings

There will be no appointments necessary for what will be an informal session, where constituents should feel free to discuss whatever is on their minds.

Mundy says when she is out people often stop by her table to chat. (CBC )

"I'd love to hear what they feel is working, what they feel is missing," said Mundy. "Brainstorm on the future."

Mundy said nothing will change in terms of previous ways of reaching her. Constituents can still get in touch by email, by Facebook, or by setting up an appointment at her constituency office.