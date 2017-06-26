A multi-vehicle accident on the Hillsborough Bridge has traffic backed up to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
The accident, involving three or four vehicles, happened on the Stratford side of the bridge around 4:45 p.m., according to RCMP dispatch.
The RCMP is asking motorists to use an alternate route if possible.
