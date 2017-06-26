A multi-vehicle accident on the Hillsborough Bridge has traffic backed up to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The line of vehicles on the Hillsborough Bridge is BACKED-UP due to an accident! #drivecarefully pic.twitter.com/crUhbRjZzX — @pdbrown59

The accident, involving three or four vehicles, happened on the Stratford side of the bridge around 4:45 p.m., according to RCMP dispatch.

The RCMP is asking motorists to use an alternate route if possible.

More to come.