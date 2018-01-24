The P.E.I. Green Party is starting 2018 on a high note, according to a poll from MQO Research.

The poll found the Green Party had 28 per cent of the support of decided and leaning voters, up 15 percentage points since October, putting the party within a point of the Progressive Conservatives at 29 per cent.

The Liberal Party still led the poll, with 37 per cent support. NDP support fell to six per cent.

Undecided or wouldn't say was largely unchanged at 37 per cent.

MQO reached 400 Islanders by phone from Jan. 15-20. Among decided voters, the margin of error is 6.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.