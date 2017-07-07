A Mt. Stewart couple is worried that fishing gear used in the Hillsborough River may be endangering wildlife in the area.

Mike Nantau said about two weeks ago he saw an eagle tangled in the gill nets used to catch gaspereau.

His wife, Debbie Misener, went out to attempt to free the bird, but as she approached it freed itself.

"Once the eagle saw us, he changed direction and faced down river, and he freed himself," said Misener. "Thank goodness because we didn't know what we were going to do with him actually."

"We had scissors and gloves, hoping we didn't need them, but we were going to do whatever we had to to get him out of that net," said Nantau.

Debbie Misener says when her husband saw an eagle trapped in the nets in the river, she and a neighbour went out to try and free the bird but it managed to untangle itself. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Nantau said that the incident was alarming to both of them.

"I was very concerned about the eagle, we have about a dozen of them here and we love them like our own pets," he said.

"So we don't like to see anything happen to them, and when that was happening we both got quite angry actually."

The couple contacted the province about the incident.

Under investigation

A few days later Nantau's neighbour Amy Seymour was walking her dog when she found a dead seal in the same area.

The dog became fixated on a spot and Seymour became curious.

"I checked it out and saw a little seal pup," she said.

"It had obviously been injured, was recently deceased."

'I know the guys put the nets out for a reason, and I know they've got an enterprise to maintain but there's got to be some checks and balances somewhere.' - Mike Nantau

Provincial conservation authorities have confirmed the seal was found in an area where nets usually are and they are investigating.

They said the cause of the seal's death is still unknown.

According to conservation officials seals sometimes do become entangled in fishing gear.

They also said the net was set legally by a commercial fisherman and a conservation officer working on the case would speak with the fisherman as part of his investigation.

'Keep a watchful eye'

Conservation authorities said they'd been told about the eagle but couldn't confirm the incident because their officers hadn't seen it.

Nantau said he has been living in Mt. Stewart for seven years and has never seen this happen before.

Amy Seymour was walking her dog when she found the dead seal in the same area where the eagle had been caught up. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"This is a rare occasion," he said. "I know the guys put the nets out for a reason, and I know they've got an enterprise to maintain but there's got to be some checks and balances somewhere."

"Gaspereau nets and bait fishing are a way of life here on the Island and especially in this community along the Hillsborough," said Seymour. "It would be great … for citizens just to keep a watchful eye to make sure that we're all looking out for our wildlife,"