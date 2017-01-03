Thieves broke into the Mount Stewart Irving early Tuesday morning and stole an ATM, RCMP say.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. suspects broke one of the front windows of the gas station and convenience store, police said.

"They attached a tow strap to an ATM machine that was located in that business, likely attached that tow strap to some sort of vehicle, likely a larger truck," said Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie. It appears the thieves dragged the ATM through the broken window and loaded it on to a truck, Baillie continued.

Someone delivering newspapers first noticed the break-in early this morning.

Police seek information on 'suspicious vehicle,' ATM

Queens District RCMP are asking for anyone with information to contact them at (902) 368-9300, especially if anyone saw a "suspicious vehicle" in the Mount Stewart area around the time of the break-in.

Broken glass litters the ground in front of a broken window at the Irving in Mount Stewart, P.E.I. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP are also asking that if anyone finds an ATM please call right away and "refrain from moving the ATM from the location."

RCMP are still investigating a similar break-in at a convenience store in O'Leary.

"That matter is still very much under investigation … They very well may be related," Baillie said of the alleged thefts.