Thieves broke into the Mount Stewart Irving early Tuesday morning and stole an ATM, RCMP say.
At approximately 2:00 a.m. suspects broke one of the front windows of the gas station and convenience store, police said.
"They attached a tow strap to an ATM machine that was located in that business, likely attached that tow strap to some sort of vehicle, likely a larger truck," said Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie. It appears the thieves dragged the ATM through the broken window and loaded it on to a truck, Baillie continued.
Someone delivering newspapers first noticed the break-in early this morning.
Police seek information on 'suspicious vehicle,' ATM
Queens District RCMP are asking for anyone with information to contact them at (902) 368-9300, especially if anyone saw a "suspicious vehicle" in the Mount Stewart area around the time of the break-in.
RCMP are also asking that if anyone finds an ATM please call right away and "refrain from moving the ATM from the location."
RCMP are still investigating a similar break-in at a convenience store in O'Leary.
"That matter is still very much under investigation … They very well may be related," Baillie said of the alleged thefts.
