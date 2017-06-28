Motorists in Stratford can expect delays this week as work progresses on the Mount Herbert roundabout.

The P.E.I. Department of Highways says work has begun on the existing roadway at the intersection of routes 21 and 215. Work this week will include asphalt planning and excavation of parts of the current road.

One-lane two-way traffic will be maintained during daylight hours.

Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control staff and signage as they will change from time to time.