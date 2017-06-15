Construction begins Thursday on a new roundabout at the intersection of Route 21 and Route 215 in Mount Herbert.

Stephen Pigott, the engineer for the Eastern Region at the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, said that the roundabout is being put in to increase safety and improve traffic flow at the intersection.

The roundabout will have a raised island in the middle, but is being designed to handle large-size vehicles.

Motorists shouldn't be impacted much this week but once the project gets going, drivers should expect delays.

"For the first week we anticipate the majority of the work will be taking place off the existing road, so there will be, at times, down to one-lane traffic intermittently," he said.

"For the remainder of the project we'll be down to one-lane traffic."

Pigott said the project is scheduled to finish by the end of July, but weather conditions could affect the timeline.

"If we get some good weather we might a little earlier than that, and if we get some poor weather it could be a little later."