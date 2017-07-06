A temporary roundabout has been put in place for motorists at the Mount Herbert roundabout construction site, according to the province.

The province says in a news release that traffic on all of the approaches to the temporary roundabout will be one lane, two-way during daylight hours.

Work planned on the new roundabout, located at the intersection of Route 21 and Route 215, for July 8-14 includes the placement of fill and granular material as well as the excavation of portions of the existing roadway.

Drivers are asked to use the temporary roundabout with care, follow signs and be mindful of the safety of workers, pedestrians and other motorists.