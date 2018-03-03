The City of Charlottetown is warning drivers to expect delays at the intersection of Belvedere Avenue and Mount Edward Road on Sunday.

The city says a manhole is being replaced as part of the city's sewer rehabilitation program.

The work is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and is expected to wrap up by the end of the day.

The traffic lights will be turned off during the work and traffic control personnel will be positioned to direct motorists around the excavation.

The city says motorists should seek alternate routes or plan for potential delays if travelling in that area of the city.