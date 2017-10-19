A motorcyclist is in the hospital after colliding with a transport truck in New Annan, P.E.I.

Island EMS, RCMP and Kensington Fire Department responded to the collision around 4 p.m. on Thursday near Cavendish Farms.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital, according to Rodney Hickey, deputy fire chief of the Kensington Fire Department.

With files from Jesara Sinclair