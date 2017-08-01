RCMP used a drone to assist collision investigators along Route 2. (RCMP PEI Traffic/Twitter)

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and a woman is in hospital following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in eastern P.E.I. Monday.

The accident happened on Route 2 near Rollo Bay, said RCMP in a news release.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 68 year-old man from Laval, Que., is in hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger on the motorcycle, a 63-year-old woman from Laval, was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the car, who is from Ontario, was not injured.

Route 2 was closed for several hours while RCMP investigated. That investigation continues.