A man suffered life-threatening injuries and a woman is in hospital following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in eastern P.E.I. Monday.
The accident happened on Route 2 near Rollo Bay, said RCMP in a news release.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 68 year-old man from Laval, Que., is in hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger on the motorcycle, a 63-year-old woman from Laval, was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and lone occupant of the car, who is from Ontario, was not injured.
Route 2 was closed for several hours while RCMP investigated. That investigation continues.
