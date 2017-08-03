A documentary photographer from Montreal is on P.E.I. this week, seeking out people in the community who are making a difference.

It is part of a photo documentary project called Moto Canada 150 that will take Jimmy Ung across Canada on a 25,000-kilometre motorcycle journey over the next few months. At every community stop, he'll be looking for people who are special for that place.

"A lot of it is organic, word of mouth," said Ung.

"Whenever I arrive in a place I walk around, I do a lot of Google searches to find out what the community organizations are and then I email them. I just show up sometimes, and ask people, 'Who inspires you in your community?' Usually I get a few names that pop up from different places and people and then I just shoot them an email and people have been really receptive."

Jimmy Ung will loop around Atlantic Canada before heading west. (Moto Canada 150)

Ung did a similar project in 2014, travelling from Montreal to Argentina. He decided to mark Canada's 150th birthday with a Canadian exploration. He'll profile 150 people along the way — 10 from each province and territory and 20 national figures.

Ung's trip started in Montreal, and he has already visited New Brunswick. From P.E.I. he will travel east to Nova Scotia, then north to Newfoundland and Labrador, and back south through Quebec before heading west.

The journey will also include two plane trips to Nunavut.