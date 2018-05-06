7 DIYs to personalize your Mother's Day

Mother's Day is around the corner (May 13 this year), but there's still enough time to make your mother — or whomever you celebrate on the day — a home-made gift.

Here are some ideas from around the web.

1. A paper bouquet

Give mom a flowers that can withstand the test of time with a bouquet made from paper.

Pearl Paper Flowers has a video tutorial for crafting these roses out of paper. (Pearl Paper Flowers/Instagram)

Pearl Paper Flowers has a number of tutorials on YouTube, including this one for roses.

You'll need paper in the colour(s) of your choice and hot glue.

2. Let her sleep in

Let mom catch some extra shut-eye with a soft sleep mask made from leftover fleece.

Nancy of Craft Your Happiness shared a pattern that doesn't require any sewing — just a bit of fabric glue.

These sleep masks (the no-sew version is shown in pink, and the sewn version in blue) will help mom sleep in. (Craft Your Happiness)

If you do know how to sew, she also includes instructions for a mask made with a sewing machine.

3. Showcase her green thumb

Does your mother have a green thumb and more houseplants than she knows what to do with?

These macrame hanging planters provide a stylish way to display houseplants. (Persia Lou)

With a metal ring and a bit of cord, you can make a simple macrame hanging planter for mom to display her houseplants from the ceiling.

Alexis Middleton at Persia Lou shares step-by step instructions to make a planter — including a video guiding you through the knots.

4. Help her relax with some candles

You'll need a few specialty ingredients — wax and wicks — but it's easy to make custom candles with your mom's favourite scents.

The combinations are endless in this DIY candle guide from Hey Wanderer. (Hey Wanderer)

Savannah of Hey Wanderer made The Ultimate DIY Candle Guide — a choose-your-own-adventure style tutorial for would-be candle makers.

She explains how to choose a container, wick, wax and scent of your choice for a truly personalized candle.

5. Soothe her skin

Again, you'll need a few special items from the craft store — a goat's milk soap base, a soap mould — as well as optional soap colourant — but once your items are assembled, this tutorial for milk and honey soap from Heidi at Happiness is Homemade boasts that it only takes about ten minutes.

This milk and honey soap will sooth your skin, says Heidi of Happiness is Homemade. (Happiness is Homemade)

She explains that the honey is moisturizing, clarifying, soothing, and antibacterial.

6. Make her new favourite mug

There are lots of instructions out there to make customized mugs, but Ruth at Living Well Spending Less provides a tutorial that she says with withstand washing (by hand, not the dishwasher).

The secret, she explains, is oil-based paint markers.

These mugs are made with oil-based paint markers, meaning the pattern won't rub off when it's washed. (Living Well Spending Less)

With markers, a plain mug, and a pencil and masking tape to guide you, she shows you how to personalize a mug.

Don't forget to present it with fresh coffee or tea.

7. Make memories

Give mom the gift of memories with a custom photo album.

This video tutorial from Sea Lemon uses printed Instagram-style, with enough room on the pages to include notes with each of the photos.

