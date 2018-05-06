7 DIYs to personalize your Mother's Day
From photo albums to flowers, here's a roundup of gift ideas you can make yourself
Mother's Day is around the corner (May 13 this year), but there's still enough time to make your mother — or whomever you celebrate on the day — a home-made gift.
Here are some ideas from around the web.
1. A paper bouquet
Give mom a flowers that can withstand the test of time with a bouquet made from paper.
Pearl Paper Flowers has a number of tutorials on YouTube, including this one for roses.
You'll need paper in the colour(s) of your choice and hot glue.
2. Let her sleep in
Let mom catch some extra shut-eye with a soft sleep mask made from leftover fleece.
Nancy of Craft Your Happiness shared a pattern that doesn't require any sewing — just a bit of fabric glue.
If you do know how to sew, she also includes instructions for a mask made with a sewing machine.
3. Showcase her green thumb
Does your mother have a green thumb and more houseplants than she knows what to do with?
With a metal ring and a bit of cord, you can make a simple macrame hanging planter for mom to display her houseplants from the ceiling.
Alexis Middleton at Persia Lou shares step-by step instructions to make a planter — including a video guiding you through the knots.
4. Help her relax with some candles
You'll need a few specialty ingredients — wax and wicks — but it's easy to make custom candles with your mom's favourite scents.
Savannah of Hey Wanderer made The Ultimate DIY Candle Guide — a choose-your-own-adventure style tutorial for would-be candle makers.
She explains how to choose a container, wick, wax and scent of your choice for a truly personalized candle.
5. Soothe her skin
Again, you'll need a few special items from the craft store — a goat's milk soap base, a soap mould — as well as optional soap colourant — but once your items are assembled, this tutorial for milk and honey soap from Heidi at Happiness is Homemade boasts that it only takes about ten minutes.
She explains that the honey is moisturizing, clarifying, soothing, and antibacterial.
6. Make her new favourite mug
There are lots of instructions out there to make customized mugs, but Ruth at Living Well Spending Less provides a tutorial that she says with withstand washing (by hand, not the dishwasher).
The secret, she explains, is oil-based paint markers.
With markers, a plain mug, and a pencil and masking tape to guide you, she shows you how to personalize a mug.
Don't forget to present it with fresh coffee or tea.
7. Make memories
Give mom the gift of memories with a custom photo album.
This video tutorial from Sea Lemon uses printed Instagram-style, with enough room on the pages to include notes with each of the photos.