Impress mom with these 4 Mother's Day brunch recipes
P.E.I. chefs share their favourite brunch foods for you to make at home
Starting Mother's Day with a tasty brunch is a great way to show mom — or whomever you are celebrating — how much you care.
These P.E.I. chefs shared their favourite Mother's Day recipes — some sweet and some salty — for you to make at home.
Japanese-style cheesecake
Chef Ilona Daniel, a hospitality consultant and freelance food writer, calls this Japanese-style cheesecake "part soufflé, part cheesecake, and an absolutely perfect way to show mom some love!"
Daniel says the recipe and ingredients are simple, but the cake finds "its complexity in its simplicity."
"What I find so attractive about this particular food trend is its inherent understated nature," she said.
"The emphasis is placed on quality ingredients, freshness, and small-batch baking. The daring of this dish is found in its departure from the excesses of its counterparts."
Salt cod scramble
This recipe from Chef Lucy Morrow of Terre Rouge in Charlottetown is her take on a family tradition.
"One of my favourite ways of cooking — like many people — draws from flavours, methods, experiences and memories from when I was growing up. Then throw my own personality into it," she said.
"Growing up in a rural fishing town in Nova Scotia, and daughter to a fisherman, this often coincides with seafood. My dad is a (generally) wonderful cook."
This salt cod scramble is a dish Morrow likes to break out when the house is full — "especially on holidays like Mother's Day."
Blueberry lemon cake (or muffins)
Sarah Forrester Wendt of My Plum, My Duck in Charlottetown surprised her mother with this blueberry lemon cake earlier this week.
"She loved it," she said.
She's also tried the recipe with cranberries instead of blueberries and said "it was equally yummy!"
The recipe is vegan, and it can also be made into muffins.
Lavender crepe cake with blueberry lavender ricotta
Chef Tina Marar at The Kettle Black said she couldn't be home in Windsor, Ont., for Mother's Day but if she was, she would be making her mom this lavender crepe cake with blueberry lavender ricotta — which she calls "essentially springtime in a dessert."
"I know my mom doesn't really like chocolate that much, or anything too heavy," she said. "[Lavender] takes recipes that you might already be familiar with and just elevates it, and it's perfect for the springtime."
While the crepe cake may look complicated, Marar urges people not to be intimidated.
"It's delicious. It's really easy to put together and it's impressive," she said.