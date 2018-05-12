Impress mom with these 4 Mother's Day brunch recipes

Starting Mother's Day with a tasty brunch is a great way to show mom — or whomever you are celebrating — how much you care.

These P.E.I. chefs shared their favourite Mother's Day recipes — some sweet and some salty — for you to make at home.

Japanese-style cheesecake

Chef Ilona Daniel says this Japanese-style cheesecake is 'an absolutely perfect way to show mom some love!' (Submitted by Ilona Daniel)

Chef Ilona Daniel, a hospitality consultant and freelance food writer, calls this Japanese-style cheesecake "part soufflé, part cheesecake, and an absolutely perfect way to show mom some love!"

Daniel says the recipe and ingredients are simple, but the cake finds "its complexity in its simplicity."

Chef Ilona Daniel is a hospitality consultant and freelance food writer. (Submitted by Chef Ilona Daniel)

"What I find so attractive about this particular food trend is its inherent understated nature," she said.

"The emphasis is placed on quality ingredients, freshness, and small-batch baking. The daring of this dish is found in its departure from the excesses of its counterparts."

Japanese-style cheesecake

Salt cod scramble

Chef Lucy Morrow of Terre Rouge says salt cod scramble is a family tradition. (Submitted by Lucy Morrow)

This recipe from Chef Lucy Morrow of Terre Rouge in Charlottetown is her take on a family tradition.

"One of my favourite ways of cooking — like many people — draws from flavours, methods, experiences and memories from when I was growing up. Then throw my own personality into it," she said.

Lucy Morrow grew up in Nova Scotia, and adapted this salt cod scramble recipe from her father. (Submitted by Lucy Morrow.)

"Growing up in a rural fishing town in Nova Scotia, and daughter to a fisherman, this often coincides with seafood. My dad is a (generally) wonderful cook."

This salt cod scramble is a dish Morrow likes to break out when the house is full — "especially on holidays like Mother's Day."

Salt cod scramble

Blueberry lemon cake (or muffins)

This blueberry lemon cake from Sarah Forrester Wendt can also be made as muffins. (Richard Schroeter)

Sarah Forrester Wendt of My Plum, My Duck in Charlottetown surprised her mother with this blueberry lemon cake earlier this week.

"She loved it," she said.

Sarah Forrester Wendt owns My Plum, My Duck in Charlottetown. (Submitted by Sarah Forrester Wendt)

She's also tried the recipe with cranberries instead of blueberries and said "it was equally yummy!"

The recipe is vegan, and it can also be made into muffins.

Get the recipe here.

Lavender crepe cake with blueberry lavender ricotta

Tina Marar says she likes to cook with lavender because it 'elevates' a recipe. (Submitted by Tina Marar)

Chef Tina Marar at The Kettle Black said she couldn't be home in Windsor, Ont., for Mother's Day but if she was, she would be making her mom this lavender crepe cake with blueberry lavender ricotta — which she calls "essentially springtime in a dessert."

"I know my mom doesn't really like chocolate that much, or anything too heavy," she said. "[Lavender] takes recipes that you might already be familiar with and just elevates it, and it's perfect for the springtime."

Chef Tina Marar calls this lavender crepe cake 'springtime in a dessert.' (Submitted by Tina Marar)

While the crepe cake may look complicated, Marar urges people not to be intimidated.

"It's delicious. It's really easy to put together and it's impressive," she said.

Get the recipe here.

