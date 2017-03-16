A piece of a national garden display celebrating Canada's 150th birthday will find its way to P.E.I. next year.

MosaiCanada 150 will consist of 13 different sculptures, one for each province and territory. Each sculpture consists of a metal frame that will be fully covered with plants. The artworks will be on display together in Gatineau, Que., this year, and will be sent out to their respective jurisdictions in 2018 as a lasting legacy.

The kit will eventually nestle into this grassy tail. (MosaiCanada)

The display will open June 30.

Annie Norrie and Shelley Gallant of P.E.I. are in Gatineau this month working on the P.E.I. sculpture.

"What's coming to Charlottetown is a fox and a kit, so this is a structure that is about seven feet tall," said Norrie.

"We're using different plant materials to get the colour of the foxes, then for the beautiful bushy tail of the fox we are using a grass plant material."

A conceptual drawing of the fox and kit sculpture. (MosaiCanada)

Norrie and Gallant are not just putting together the sculpture, they're learning about the complicated hydraulics inside that will keep the plants watered.

Other sculptures that will be coming back to Atlantic Canada are a horse in a field for the New Brunswick Botanical Garden, a fisherman and dory or the Annapolis Royal Historic Gardens, and Puffins for the Memorial University of Newfoundland Botanical Garden.