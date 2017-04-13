Frank Harrison Dew, 50, has pleaded guilty to 26 counts of fraud.

The Crown stayed 26 associated charges of theft over $5,000 against the former owner of Morton Dew, a financial services business in downtown Charlottetown.

Crown attorney Jeffery MacDonald requested a pre-sentence report and time to discuss sentencing recommendations

Defence lawyer Brandon Forbes said they expect to reach an agreed statement of facts with the Crown to give the court for sentencing.

Judge John Douglas adjourned the case to June 21 for facts and sentencing.