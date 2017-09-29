The CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada is urging the country's banking regulator to back off expanding new mortgage rules.

A year ago, a stress test was introduced at CMHC for first-time homebuyers. In order to be insured, they had to prove they could afford their mortgage at higher interest rates. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions is looking at expanding this stress test to all buyers.

Paul Taylor says the market needs more time to adjust to the current rules. (CBC)

Mortgage Professionals Canada CEO Paul Taylor is touring the Atlantic region discussing the proposed change, and he asking the government to slow down.

"I think we probably need a little more time in light of the most recent changes to just let the marketplace breathe and figure out its new balance," said Taylor.

Taylor said the current rules are already making it difficult for first-time buyers to get into the housing market.