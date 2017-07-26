The P.E.I. government should not be expecting Ottawa to reconsider its proposal for a guaranteed income pilot project anytime in the near future, says federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Morneau is on Prince Edward Island as part of a cross-country tour. On CBC's Island Morning, Morneau told host Matt Rainnie the government's current programs are working, and the economy is improving.

He noted the IMF forecast this week Canada would lead the G7 in economic growth this year, but he acknowledged there are still problems for many.

"We know that as well as we're doing we've got much more work to do. We need to continue on our path," said Morneau.

"Our path includes, very much, thinking about those people who are most vulnerable."

Watching experiment in Ontario

Morneau referenced programs such as a larger income supplement for single seniors. He added improved Canada Child Benefit will reduce child poverty.

But, he said, a guaranteed income pilot project for P.E.I. is not on the table.

"We will listen to people's ideas. That particular idea is not part of our approach," he said.

"You don't want to have too many different ideas going on at the same time trying to solve the same problem, and we believe that what we're doing is making a really important difference."

Morneau said the government would be watching the results of a guaranteed income pilot project in Ontario.