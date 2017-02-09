After more than five years of fundraising efforts, the Morell Community Rink is now closer to getting much-needed renovations.

The community has raised $500,000, and hopes to get that amount matched by government funding.

'They've become really invested.' - Paula Sinnott

Paula Sinnott, treasurer of the Northside Communities Initiative, the committee set up to ensure the future of the rink, said the building needs a lot of work, including new siding, a new Zamboni and upgrades to the dressing rooms.

Sinnott said having a local rink means a lot to people in the community and the surrounding areas.

"They've become really invested, emotionally invested in it as well as financially invested in it," she said.

"We can see that it's become an attainable goal now. We have the request for proposal. It just went into the paper last week, so we've gone from it being a theory to being a reality."

The work will take place in several phases, with the first set to start in April and to be finished by the fall.