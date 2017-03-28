Marylou Parkman has been acclaimed as the newest councillor in the community of Morell, P.E.I.

The Morell Community Council held a public meeting Monday night to fill the vacancy of councillor in charge of the sewer utility. Wayne Crouse, on the council for two terms, is stepping away from council for personal reasons.

Parkman had not previously announced her intention to put her name forward.

She was on council previoulsy, the town office said, adding Parkman is a teacher at Morell Regional High School, and grew up in the area.

Council meets the third Monday of each month at the village office.