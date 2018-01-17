P.E.I.'s Education Department provided more details Wednesday on two major school expansion projects.

The 14 new classrooms planned for Stratford Elementary will all be used by students who will transfer over from Glen Stewart Primary, the department said.

The school will also be getting a new activity room, about half the size of a school gym, which will be available for community use.

Meanwhile, L.M. Montgomery Elementary in Charlottetown will see 10 new classrooms added to the school, along with an activity room, new lockers, a new gym floor, plus other upgrades and repairs.

Construction at both schools is expected to start this spring, with the new rooms set to open in September 2019.