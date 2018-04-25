Skip to Main Content
Month of Sundaes: June on P.E.I. comes with a cherry on top

Islanders out for dinner in western P.E.I. this June might want to save room for dessert.

New campaign in Prince County features unique sundae creations

There will be some creative ice cream sundaes available at dairy bars in Prince County in June. (Shutterstock)

A new campaign encourages people to indulge in unique ice cream creations at Prince County dairy bars.

A Month of Sundaes has been created by the Summerside marketing company Minotaur. It's being sponsored, in part, by ADL.

So far about six of a dozen dairy bars in Prince County have signed up to create their special sundaes.

Brendan Henry, owner of Minotaur, says Prince County was a good place to launch the campaign because of its high number of dairy bars per capita.

"It felt like a good fit to be able to say 'Cool, in this one region this many dairy bars and then across the Island I think there's an equal amount in the other two counties.' It ends up being a lot easier being able to say that this is the densest part of the Island's dairy appreciation."

Dairy bars interesting in participating have until May 1 to register. The sundaes will be revealed May 31.

With files from Laura Chapin

