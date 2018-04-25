Month of Sundaes: June on P.E.I. comes with a cherry on top

Islanders out for dinner in western P.E.I. this June might want to save room for dessert.

A new campaign encourages people to indulge in unique ice cream creations at Prince County dairy bars.

A Month of Sundaes has been created by the Summerside marketing company Minotaur. It's being sponsored, in part, by ADL.

So far about six of a dozen dairy bars in Prince County have signed up to create their special sundaes.

Brendan Henry, owner of Minotaur, says Prince County was a good place to launch the campaign because of its high number of dairy bars per capita.

"It felt like a good fit to be able to say 'Cool, in this one region this many dairy bars and then across the Island I think there's an equal amount in the other two counties.' It ends up being a lot easier being able to say that this is the densest part of the Island's dairy appreciation."

Dairy bars interesting in participating have until May 1 to register. The sundaes will be revealed May 31.

