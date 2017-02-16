The province has issued tenders to replace the manors in Montague and Tyne Valley with new structures.

The combined cost of replacing Riverview Manor in Montague and the Tyne Valley Manor is $21 million. The tenders, which were issued on Thursday, close next month.

Replacing the facilities has been planned for a while. Construction on the Riverview Manor was originally slated to begin in the spring of 2010. Both projects were included in last year's provincial capital budget but were delayed once again.

Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Paula Biggar said discussions with the federal government about changes to funding rules that would allow the manors to qualify are ongoing.

Construction on the replacement long-term care facilities is expected to take between 12 and 18 months and begin this summer.

More information on the tenders is available on the Department of Finance's website.