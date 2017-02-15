Residents in Montague will not be paying more in water and sewer rates this year, according to the town's budget.

On Tuesday night, town council approved the 2017 general operating and sewer and water corporation budgets. Both budgets are forecasting a small surplus.

No rate increases

Andrew Daggett, the town's chief administrative officer, said sewer and water rate increases phased in over the past five or six years have allowed the town to halt rate increases this year.

Daggett added that an internal audit is planned for the spring or early summer to determine if rates are keeping up with costs. If an adjustment is needed, it would take about a year for any changes to take effect.

The sewer and water budget is planning to collect $711,000 in revenue this year — down from $1.07 million in the 2016 budget. After expenses and other costs, such as payments, are factored, the town is forecasting a $2,300 surplus.

The operating budget is forecasting a $3,192 surplus once expenses and $1.54 million in revenue are considered.

Public art, 100th anniversary

Under the operating budget, the town has set aside $326,000 for the expansion of an art trail with 11 new pieces of artwork as well as $45,700 for the town's 100th anniversary.

The new artwork, which includes sculptures, carvings, paintings and murals, adds to the pieces of artwork unveiled in 2014, said Daggett.

"We've seen some great benefits, both from our population in general and from our visitors, [who] really appreciate the art [and] love to look at the pieces and have pictures taken with them," he said. "It seems to be a good draw and we're looking to expand on that."