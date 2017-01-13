Health PEI said it's willing to discuss using a telehealth system at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in an effort to reopen the hospital emergency room open overnight.

The system would use video chat and would allow a nurse to consult with a doctor — likely one at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

The system could also include the ability to send X-rays via computer.

"This is nothing new. It's being done in other parts of Canada," said Montague Coun. Jim Bagnall. He said he's not sure if telemedicine is the answer, but the town would like to explore it as an option.

"We felt that the Montague hospital would be a great facility for a pilot project here on Prince Edward Island," he said.

Health PEI said a team of people is being put together to discuss the idea, including the medical director for health services in Kings County.