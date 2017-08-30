It's been a wait, but with its pool fully back in operation Montague, P.E.I., is ready to re-establish its Seahawks swim team.

A new board took charge of the Town and Country Aquatics Plus facility in October, and found there were a lot of repairs to be made, both in the pool itself and in the back room. It wasn't open until February.

"It was a struggle to get things up and running," said facility manager William Calhoun.

"Now that we do have the pool fully operational — we have new lane lines and equipment ready to go — the community is ready to have a different sporting activity available."

Calhoun said there will be youth and adult swim teams, a synchronized swim team, and lessons. In recent years, he said, older children interested in swimming competitively tended to drop out because of the commitment required to drive to Charlottetown two or three times a week.

Calhoun is expecting to sign up 40 to 50 team members. The first year will be about skill development, with the aim of starting to enter competitions in the fall of 2018.