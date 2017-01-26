Students at Montague Regional High School in eastern P.E.I. will soon have their own space to study, chat and relax.

It's called the 247 Lounge. It's named after the room number, but with the thought that the name should be open and not define how students use the space.

Cody Taylor, the Grade 12 student who came up with the idea, said the goal is to create a simple space where every student feels welcome.

Taylor hopes the lounge will be a safe and welcoming environment. (Submitted by Cody Taylor)

"Kids come to school every day seeking a safe and welcoming environment and unfortunately some don't get it," said Taylor.

'A place where everyone can feel welcome'

"The 247 lounge is a place where everyone can feel welcome, and it's also a place where if students feel overwhelmed, they can just go to take a minute for themselves."

If people want to help, said Taylor, they can donate things like coffee, chairs or artwork.

He plans to offer monthly sessions to talk about issues that students face, including mental health and stress management.

Taylor hopes to have the lounge up and running in a couple of weeks.