Montague student on life support after 'freak accident' in rugby game

A high school student from Montague, P.E.I., is on life support at a hospital in Moncton after being seriously injured during a rugby game Friday.

The grade 12 student, Brodie McCarthy, was playing in the David Voye Memorial rugby tournament in Summerside at the time of the accident.

Few details are available about what exactly happened, but Montague High School principal Seana Evans-Renaud describes it as a "freak accident."

She said with the family's permission, the school has shared some information about McCarthy's condition publicly.

On the school website, they posted "He sustained a brain injury that required surgery."

However, he didn't recover with surgery, and "his family has chosen to donate Brodie's organs because that was what Brodie would have wanted."

Evans-Renaud said the high school will be open until 5 p.m. Saturday to students and community members. Counsellors will be made available for those who feel the need to talk to one.

Classes will resume on Monday.

