Free swims offered Sundays at Montague pool

The Montague Rotary Club is spending some of its Gold Mine lottery money to offer free family swims on Sundays.

Those swims are at the Town and Country Aquatics Plus facility — or TCAP — on Sundays between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., starting April 8.

Rotary member Sharon Riley said the group decided it would pay about $1,400 a month for the next three months to encourage families to use the facility.

May continue after 3 months

"With the rates of childhood obesity it just makes sense for us to partner with them to offer free swims," she said.

"We've heard really positive things on the street so we're really thrilled that we were able to offer it."

The free swims are intended only for people in eastern P.E.I. Riley said TCAP is going to track the numbers attending the free swim, and Rotary will decide if it's successful enough to continue after three months.

