The Town of Montague has contracted the province to do its plowing and road maintenance this winter while council decides whether to hand ownership of its roads over to the province.

CAO Andrew Daggett says the town has been getting about $120,000 a year from the province to help it plow, patch, pave and ditch 12 kilometres of secondary streets.

But he said that's only enough money to cover patching and paving.

"It's one of those things where it's extra cost to our citizens," he said. "And, to be honest, we're not keeping up with the maintenance as we should be."

Daggett thinks the the province should maintain all the roads in Montague, as it does in Stratford and Cornwall. He said if the province is already maintaining about 5,000 kilometres of road on P.E.I., another 12 shouldn't make a difference.

"The economies of scale make more sense for them to be doing it," he said.

Kensington also considering

Daggett expects council will make a decision by April whether to deed the roads to the province.

The Town of Kensington is having a similar conversation with the Department of Transportation in the next two weeks.