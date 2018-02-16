Montague council has set aside some money to install solar panels at its community center, and is on the hunt for more money to fund the project.

The panels could reduce the energy costs at Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in eastern P.E.I., which includes the local rink, by $50,000 a year.

"Rinks are fairly heavy electrical users so we were looking at a way that we might be able to offset some the cost of the electricity at the rink and the idea of the solar project came up," said Montague CAO Andrew Daggett.

"What we are hoping is that the end result is that we can offset about two thirds of the power usage of the building."

Daggett said they are still working on different design options and hope to use Island companies for the project where possible.

The town expects to hear back about funding applications in late spring.